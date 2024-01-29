North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident in Dale Edge, Eastfield, Scarborough, that spilled out into the street.

It happened just after 4pm on Saturday (January 27), the force said.

A police spokesperson said the violence started after a man approached the gate of a property and began shouting threats of violence to the people inside.

The spokesperson said: "This caused a fight that spilled out onto a public footpath where a man was assaulted and attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier dog.

"There were a number of people in the area at the time and police are appealing for them to come forward."

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face and arm.

The suspect was wearing a black top and grey trousers and the bull terrier dog appeared to have brindle colouring with a white neckline, police added.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

Please email james.moody@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240016493.