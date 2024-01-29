The awards, sponsored by Oceanic Consulting, Britain’s largest ethnic events company, aims to recognise the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry.

Jaipur Spice York is one of the finalists in the Outstanding Curry of the Year category.

The restaurant in Haxby Road, Clifton, will hear of the result at a black tie ceremony in the Mercure Picadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday February 12.

Jaipur Spice York’s spokesperson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this category. Following the success off the back of winning the Asian Curry Awards for 2023 we’ve been striving to maintain our competitive edge and deliver the very best of Indian Cuisine to the York area. To have been nominated for this next award is brilliant and we are so proud of what the team at Jaipur Spice have created.”

A Spokesperson for the 2nd Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to be able to once again celebrate the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We want to wish the best of luck to all of our finalists.”