The body of a woman has been found in Knaresborough.
North Yorkshire Police says it responded to a call from the ambulance service at 10.30am on Sunday, January 28.
The call was following the death of a woman in her 50s, at Nidderdale Lodge in Knaresborough.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death."
A file is being prepared for the coroner, the spokesperson added.
