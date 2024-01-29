The body of a woman has been found in Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire Police says it responded to a call from the ambulance service at 10.30am on Sunday, January 28.

The call was following the death of a woman in her 50s, at Nidderdale Lodge in Knaresborough.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death."

A file is being prepared for the coroner, the spokesperson added.