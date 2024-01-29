Now North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers say it happened at Banyan Bar & Kitchen at around 8.30pm on Friday, December 15, but details have only now been released.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he will have information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or can help to identify him is asked to email katie.jacobs@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Katie Jacobs or collar number 1131.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230237996 when passing on information.