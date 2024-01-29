Police are investigating the incidents in Sherburn in Elmet overnight between Friday (January 26) and Saturday (January 27).

A police spokesperson said: "North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a number of reports of car doors being tried, and in some instances, the cars have been entered and personal items have been stolen, such as bank cards."

Police say they would like to speak to a man who was seen in Eversley Court wearing light jogging trousers and a dark coloured jacket at around 12.20am on Saturday, January 27.

He may have information that can assist the inquiry, officers added.

READ NEXT:

The spokesperson said: "Officers have been carrying out door to door inquiries and you may see extra patrols in the area. In the meantime, please remember to lock your vehicles when you are not using them and remove all your valuables. "

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email: nicholas.woods@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Nicholas Woods.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240016075.