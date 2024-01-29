The move follows plans for the redevelopment of the site at 3 Toft Green falling through due to the scheme’s project managers being unable to raise the necessary capital for it last autumn.

The site is close to York Station and opposite the Hudson Quarter development and the council offices.

Toft Green Developments, who bought the venue from bar group Tokyo Industries, who own The Impossible Tearooms, restaurant bar and motel in the city centre, in June 2018 for £2million.

The popular nightclub closed in January 2020, just before the pandemic, as the company worked with fellow York developer North Star to create a new 500-seat venue on the 3 Toft Green site, along with offices.

Plans for that had been revealed initially in November 2019 but were not submitted to City of York Council until January 2022, with a scaled down scheme approved in December that year.

However, Companies House records that receivers were called in at the business last May. Toft Green Developments then called a General Meeting of the company on Friday January 19 this year. That meeting resolved to voluntarily wind up the company, appointing FTS Recovery of Milton Keynes as administrator.

A Statement of Affairs concerning the voluntary administration, dated January 5 and published last Thursday, shows Toft Green Developments, which was based at Oglethorpe House in York, had debts of £3.65million.

Its directors are listed as John Howard Neal, 62, and Damion Matthew Todd, 45.

Mr Neal has other directorships, with a variety of York-based companies, including Neal Investments Ltd, which went into administration last August. A Statement of Administrator’s Proposals in October 2023 said this business had unsecured creditors owed more than £14million.

Mr Todd is involved in housing in Malton, according to Companies House records.

The statement concerning Toft Green Developments says some 8 Trade and Expense Creditors were owed £2,176,412 and altogether unsecured creditors were owed £2,180,331.

In addition, there was also a ‘shortfall' in respect of ‘floating charges’ of £1,472,708, which is a security interest held over an asset such as property or stock.

The listed creditors include Engie Power, who are owed £29,250; Neal Investments (in administration) £1,963,539; York-based O’Neill Planning Associates £20,897 and York-based architects Vincent and Brown Ltd £62,853. In addition, Together Commercial Finance of Cheshire was owed £1.5m, the statement revealed.

No further details, including any future potential distributions, to creditors were given.