A body has been found in a hotel in York.
North Yorkshire Police says that the body of a man who is believed to be in his 40s was found at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 27.
The body was found in a hotel in Hull Road.
A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers investigating the incident do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
