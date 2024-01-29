The Met Office warnings, which were updated at 10.59am today (January 29) state: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer."

River levels in York have fallen in the aftermath of Storm Jocelyn.

The Environment Agency has just one flood alert in place, for the Upper River Ouse.

The alert says: "River levels on the River Ouse remain high and are expected to rise again due to rainfall today.

"Areas most at risk include riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King's Staith, Queen's Staith and South Esplanade."

Current levels at the Viking recorder on the River Ouse are 1.85m. However, following rain the level is expected to climb back to 3.59m on Wednesday - above the level which typically spark flood warnings.