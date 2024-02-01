The singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti is heading to York's Museum Gardens in July, joined by special guests Foy Vance and Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

Jack has released seven studio albums in the past 16 years, with two of those reaching number one in the UK charts.

READ NEXT:

Special guest Foy Vance will also be at the performance on Thursday, July 18. ​ The Irish singer-songwriter has supported Ed Sheeran before, as well as being signed to his record label.

Jack Savoretti (Image: Supplied)

​

Benjamin Francis Leftwich is the final addition to the line-up, who is a York local.

​Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 2. They can be bought online from future sound, or via the link here.

York residents with a YO1, YO24, YO32 and YO30 postcode have exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale today (Thursday, February 1). They can also be bought from future sound, or via the link here.

​