Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut 'Alone With Everybody'.

He first came to the public’s attention with The Verve, with whom he released one of the biggest albums of the era: 'Urban Hymns' (the UK's 18th biggest selling album of all time), as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including 'The Drugs Don't Work', 'Bittersweet Symphony', 'Lucky Man' and 'Sonnet'. His most recent album, ‘Acoustic Hymns’, was released in 2022 and reached No.2 in the UK Album chart.

The show marks his second Forest Live outing, after playing an incredible sold-out show in Delamere Forest, Cheshire, last year.

Richard Ashcroft said: "Can’t wait to see you at Dalby Forest this summer come on people we’re making it now."

Supporting Ashcroft, Apollo Junction are a Yorkshire band on the rise, having recently delivered their acclaimed third album ‘Here We Are’ and embarked on their biggest ever tour. Described by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music as swaggering electro indie rock, their sound includes nods to the iconic sounds of the 80s as well as their contemporary guitar peers.

They round off the series of other artists announced to be performing at Dalby Forest including disco icons Nile Rodgers & CHIC on 22 June and Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams on 21 June.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years. This year, they present the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time. Gigs will take place at six forests throughout England – Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase Forest.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday 1 February before they go on general sale at 9am on Friday 2 February.]