Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service - along with Yorkshire Water - were called to the incident in a home off Flaxley Road in Selby at 8.43pm on Sunday, January 28.

It followed reports of water coming through the walls from a neighbour's home.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Entry was gained to the house and crews found a severe water leak coming from the loft area.

"This had brought ceilings down in the house and leaked through the wall leading it to be discovered."

The fire crews managed to isolate the electricity supply, while Yorkshire Water isolated the water supply.