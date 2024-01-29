The B1222 York Road, south of York, was said to be impassable earlier this morning (Monday, January 29).

But an updated traffic alert at around 10.30am today said the road was now passable.

An Environment Agency flood alert remains in place for the upper River Ouse today.

The agency said: "River levels on the River Ouse remain high and are expected to rise again due to rainfall today.

"Areas most at risk include riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King's Staith, Queen's Staith and South Esplanade.

"Avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and do not walk or drive through floodwater. Please consider putting your flood plan into action. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

The flood alert area covers: Riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King's Staith, Queen's Staith, and South Esplanade.