A road near York is reported to be impassable due to flooding.
The B1222 York Road at Naburn has flooded, according to traffic alerts.
An Environment Agency flood alert remains in place for the upper River Ouse this morning (Monday, January 29).
The agency said: "River levels on the River Ouse remain high but are falling following rainfall associated with Storm Jocelyn.
"Areas most at risk include riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King's Staith, Queen's Staith and South Esplanade."
"We are continuing to monitor the situation."
