A CAT thought to be trapped in a loft in York for days was rescued by fire crews today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said York firefighters rescued a cat from a loft space under renovation in Deramore Drive in Badger Hill at 10.43 this morning (Sunday, January 28).
A spokesperson for the service said: “It is thought the cat entered the property whilst work was being carried out some days ago and had become trapped.
“Triple extension ladders and lighting were used to locate and free it.”
