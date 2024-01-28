Two missing teenagers who sparked a police appeal have been found safe and well, police confirmed today (Monday, January 29).
North Yorkshire Police had been searching for the girls, aged 15 and 16.
Both were last seen at 4.30pm on Saturday, January 27, at McDonald's in Clifton Moor.
