North Yorkshire Police is searching for Katie, who is 16-years-old and Keira, who is 15-years-old.

Both girls were last seen at 4.30pm on Saturday, January 27, at McDonalds in Clifton Moor.

A police spokesperson said: “Katie is described as white with brown hair.

“She was last seen wearing a purple crop top, leggings and white Nike trainers.

“Keira is described as white with blonde hair.

“She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top and black fluffy sliders.”

The county’s force said the girls regularly frequent the York, West Yorkshire, Blackpool and Hull areas.

Anyone who has seen the girls or has information that could assist police enquiries is asked to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting or know where they are now then please dial 999.

The police spokesperson said: “Katie and Keira, if you see this appeal, please just let the police know that you are safe.”

Please quote reference number 12240016594 when passing information.