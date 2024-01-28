YORK Police’s neighbourhood policing team (NPT) will be in Holgate tomorrow evening (Monday, January 29).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the NPT is holding a drop-in surgery between 6pm and 8pm at the City of York Council housing office in Lindsey Avenue.

The spokesperson said: “This is your opportunity to come and have a chat with the team in private about any concerns you have in the area and get useful crime prevention advice.”