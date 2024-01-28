YORK Police’s neighbourhood policing team (NPT) will be in Holgate this evening (Monday, January 29).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the NPT is holding a drop-in surgery between 6pm and 8pm at the City of York Council housing office in Lindsey Avenue.
Read next:
Visitors to one Residents' Festival attraction see more than its usual displays
Police were in out Scarborough yesterday - and here's why
'It gives you the opportunity to sell the city' - York residents on weekend festival
The spokesperson said: “This is your opportunity to come and have a chat with the team in private about any concerns you have in the area and get useful crime prevention advice.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article