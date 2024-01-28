Scarborough Police's neighbourhood policing team (NPT) were in Barrowcliff yesterday (Saturday, January 27).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that along with the mobile police office, the NPT spoke to residents and offered crime prevention advice.

Sergeant Tom Wilkinson from Scarborough Police's NPT said: "Days of engagement such as these support the day-to-day work our colleagues do in the neighbourhood.

"It's important for us to listen to the community, as this information guides us to protect our residents and fight crime."

 