Scarborough Police's neighbourhood policing team (NPT) were in Barrowcliff yesterday (Saturday, January 27).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that along with the mobile police office, the NPT spoke to residents and offered crime prevention advice.
Sergeant Tom Wilkinson from Scarborough Police's NPT said: "Days of engagement such as these support the day-to-day work our colleagues do in the neighbourhood.
"It's important for us to listen to the community, as this information guides us to protect our residents and fight crime."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here