The English Football League (EFL) League One club - which is based in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent - made the announcement on Friday (January 26) night.

Port Vale, at the time of publication, sits 18th on the EFL League One table behind the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton and Wigan Athletic.

Williams, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, is known for being a part of British pop group Take That before branching out and forging a successful solo career releasing hits including Angels, Feel, Rock DJ and Kids (featuring Aussie pop sensation Kylie Minogue).

🤩 Tonight we had the pleasure of welcoming guests to Vale Park as @robbiewilliams was named as a Club President.



He joins Port Vale legend John Rudge as the only other person to hold the title.



Congratulations, Rob! #PVFC pic.twitter.com/vZINTOUDqr — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) January 26, 2024

Port Vale FC released a video on Saturday (January 27) on X (formerly Twitter) in which the club interviewed the newly appointed president.

Williams said to be appointed club president of Port Vale was "pretty special" and joked that people at the club should now call him "el presidente".

The former Take That singer said: "My life is bizarre and wonderful and taken many turns and twists and to find myself from the Railway paddock to 'el presidente' is pretty special."

Williams revealed he had spent many years away from the club because it didn't feel very "loving", "homely" or "welcoming".

But it was co-owner and chair Carol Shanahan and her family who brought him back to the club after "the longest time" and reignited his passion for Port Vale FC.

Last night we sat down with the newly named Club President, Robbie Williams! 👇#PVFC pic.twitter.com/4okeVTG66I — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) January 27, 2024

Williams said: "Carol and her family come in, revitalise, changed the place and I noticed that this was happening from afar and thought that's incredibly interesting.

"It got me to reinvest, firstly my interest and then meeting the family and coming and seeing what was going on, investing my heart back into the club.

"To be president on top of that I feel as though I have to be doing more in and around this place."