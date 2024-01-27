North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Tadcaster was called to a report of a fire in New Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet at 2.46pm today (Saturday, January 27).

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews located a small fire in the bedroom of the property that was out on their arrival.

“The fire resulted in minor smoke damage and five per cent fire damage to the contents of the bedroom.

“Crews carried out an inspection using a thermal image camera.

“The incident was handed over to the police.”