All Saints' Church in North Street launched its guidebook today (Saturday, January 27) and said it features lavish photography and cutting-edge research into the building’s past.

The publication follows the restoration of the church’s ten medieval stained-glass windows, which a spokesperson said are of international significance.

The Pricke of Conscience window in All Saints North Street (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Each window was removed, restored, and reinstalled with protection over the course of a three-year project undertaken by Dunnington’s Barley Studio and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and private donors.

A conservator at Barley’s, Alison Gilchrist, was involved in the project.

She said the team were able to work with scholars and a team of artists on the windows - in particular one well known and unique example of medieval art – the Pricke of Conscience window.

It is described in the book as 'the finest window in All Saints', with origins in the early fifteenth century, unique in Europe for illustrating the fourteenth century poem of the same name scene-by-scene, with the lines of the poem beneath each scene – one of very few medieval windows in England to have writing in English, not Latin’.

The guidebook includes QR codes throughout with links to the church’s website, and the links will be updated regularly to reflect ongoing research.

As an active place of worship, the guidebook shows the church in action during services and sacraments.

Priest-in-Charge, Bishop Glyn Webster, said: “All Saints' North Street was built for the glory of God, and we are fortunate today to continue to use this very special building for that same purpose – bringing people together here to celebrate in faith as they have for over a thousand years.”

The guidebook is priced at £5 and is available from the church’s gift shop in North Street and online.