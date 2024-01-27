A MOTORCYCLE has been stolen from a property in York.

North Yorkshire Police said a Blue Triumph Motorcycle with registration number K349GWY was stolen from a driveway in Heron Avenue overnight on Friday, January 26 to Saturday, January 27.

A police spokesperson said: If anyone has information to assist the investigating officer, CCTV or finds the motorcycle abandoned, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 12240016170.