River Ouse levels at York Viking Recorder were at 3.37 metres as of 8.30am this morning (January 27) and are predicted by the Environment Agency to stay above the normal range of 1.9 metres for the next 36 hours.

Warnings are in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock.

There are two flood alerts in place for the River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and the Upper River Ouse.

The Environment Agency has removed flood warnings for the River Ouse at Acaster Malbis, Fulford and Fordlands Road, and Skeldergate and Tower Street in York.

Heavy rain is forecast for Monday.

The Met Office say a yellow wind warning is in place only in the very far north of Scotland until 11am this morning.

The weather outlook for Yorkshire and the Humber for today to Sunday evening is breezy, dry with bright or sunny spells, with some bright or sunny spells today, becoming windy tonight, and Sunday is expected to be dry and often cloudy with some sunny spells.

City of York Council has said St George’s Field Car Park and Coach Park, and Rowntree Park are closed, and that flood defences were being deployed and pumps were being installed.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “River levels remain high, but are falling, on the River Ouse due to heavy rainfall associated with Storms Isha and Jocelyn.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties on King's Staith in York, and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

“Showers are forecast in the coming days and levels are expected to remain high for a few days.

“Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences.

“Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

Northern Powergrid, who manage the electricity network for the region, said its services were running normally as at 9am this morning.