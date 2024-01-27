Condensation can damage your windows and furniture, and it can also cause mould which could be detrimental to your health to form, but is there an easy way to prevent it?

Home improvement specialists Everest discovered that Google searches for “mould” and “mould removal” are up nearly a fifth and third year on year.

In response, Everest Ambassador and presenter on ITV1 Love Your Garden & ITV This Morning resident gardener David Domoney, gives his top indoor plant recommendations to naturally boost home air quality and help reduce toxic mould causing condensation, all without breaking the bank.

Why do I need to remove condensation?





Condensation and moisture on windows and walls are not only unsightly, it encourages the growth of mould that can be more serious for health. So, keeping on top of condensation to avoid mould is important.

Everest Home Energy Expert Anthony Threlfall says: “Removing moisture in the air is the most effective way to eliminate condensation through measures such as ventilation and dehumidifiers. Lifestyle changes can also help to remove moisture, such as how you cook, how long you shower, or drying clothes on radiators.”

David Domoney, Everest Ambassador, Chartered Horticulturist and plant expert says that “Houseplants are a wonderful way to naturally clear our homes of excess moisture and toxins, whilst also providing a relaxing and beautiful sight to enjoy.”

David also says ‘Toxins easily build up in our homes through products we use in our daily lives, such as aerosols, fires, cleaning products and more. Adding plants is such a beautiful change to make which will also have a positive impact on your life and overall health, as they, with the microorganisms in the soil, neutralise some of the toxins and produce refreshing oxygen, which is great for our respiratory health.”

Can plants really help to reduce condensation?





Most plants release moisture into the air in a process called transpiration. Whereas some plants have adapted to conserve water by minimising transpiration and can reduce humidity levels in their immediate vicinity, which in turn will help to reduce condensation.

Examples of plants that are known to have relatively low transpiration rates and can help reduce moisture in the air include:

Cacti: are well-known desert plants that have adapted to dry environments. They have specialised tissues and modified leaves that reduce water loss through transpiration.

Succulents: also have adaptations that allow them to conserve water and reduce transpiration.

Plants have many benefits to creating more healthy living environments and some plants thrive where there is lots of moisture.

The £7.50 house plant that can stop condensation

The Peace Lily is an elegant and beautiful plant that has many surprising benefits making it a perfect house plant to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels.

Native to tropical rainforests, the Peace Lily has lush, dark green foliage and elegant white spathes which create a focal point in any room, adding elegance and sophistication. It’s worth knowing that the white spathe is a modified leaf and not a flower as commonly thought.

Not only is the Peace Lily visually appealing, but also known to help purify indoor air alongside reducing humidity.

Caring for Peace Lilies is relatively straightforward, making them an excellent choice for both novice and seasoned plant enthusiasts. They thrive in moderate to high-humidity environments, and their watering needs are easily met by keeping their soil consistently moist without overwatering.

Peace Lilies are happy in low-light environments and can thrive under fluorescent lights.

If you need another reason to love this plant, they can also be a friend to anyone who has asthma or allergies, as they can extract harmful VO2s from the air, such as benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and ammonia. This elegant lily is the perfect natural air purifier for your home.

One important point to note is that lilies can be toxic to your pet, so keep them away from animals.