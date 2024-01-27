North Yorkshire Police said the burglary took place in Norton, near Malton at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, January 24 at The Union Inn, in Commercial Street.

A green and orange strimmer was taken.

A police spokesperson said: “Around the time of the offence, a group of young people were seen in the area, and officers are appealing for them to come forward as they may have information vital to our investigation.

“If you live or work in the area and have CCTV on your property, including doorbell or dashcam, please get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident can email jessica.eddon2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option four and ask for PC Jessica Eddon.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can all Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12240014712 when providing information.