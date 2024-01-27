North Yorkshire Police said they were called by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to assist with road closures in the area surrounding Roker Road in Harrogate just after 5pm last night (Friday, January 26).

A police spokesperson said this was following a report of a fire at a single storey disused workshop.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended and controlled traffic and kept pedestrians away from the location while fire crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

This evening we attended a fire at a disused industrial unit on Roker Road in Harrogate. A joint investigation is now taking place with our colleagues at @NorthYorkshirePolice and the full statement can be found here https://t.co/X0Yey8xwXY pic.twitter.com/hIxECZEhPi — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) January 26, 2024

“Harrogate fire crews initially attended the scene with additional crews from Knaresborough, Tadcaster, Ripon and the aerial ladder platform from Harrogate arriving short time later.

“Neighbouring properties were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain inside.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the scene and checked the wellbeing of those in the vicinity.

“The fire has now been extinguished and the road is reopened.”

North Yorkshire Police said a scene will remain in place in the area of the fire while a joint investigation between fire investigators and police is carried out.

Anyone who has information which may assist this investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-26012024-0359.

If you would prefer to provide information anonymously, this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.