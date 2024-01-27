North Yorkshire Police say a white Yamaha motorbike stolen between 11.30pm on Monday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 23 at 1.40am from an address in Rosebery Street in the Leeman Road area of Holgate.

The bike has a registration number of BG09ZXL.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police in finding those responsible or have any CCTV coverage capturing the coincident, or anything happening on the street before or after please contact PC Laura Kelly by email: laura.kelly@northyorkshire.policeuk quoting reference 12240014145.”