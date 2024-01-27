THIEVES have struck in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say a white Yamaha motorbike stolen between 11.30pm on Monday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 23 at 1.40am from an address in Rosebery Street in the Leeman Road area of Holgate.
The bike has a registration number of BG09ZXL.
Read next:
- Well-known York firm bought out in major deal
- Popular York bar to close after 20 years and undergo complete transformation
- This York school is set to turn 150 and wants to hear from past pupils
A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police in finding those responsible or have any CCTV coverage capturing the coincident, or anything happening on the street before or after please contact PC Laura Kelly by email: laura.kelly@northyorkshire.policeuk quoting reference 12240014145.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article