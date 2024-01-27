RECOGNISE this view of York?
It dates from more than 100 years ago - and York has changed a bit.
It shows a views across the Ouse from near Skeldergate Bridge in the 1910s.
It comes from the city council's Explore York archive and shows the old prison walls which were demolished in the 1930s.
This image is from a glass plate negative.
