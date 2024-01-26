North Yorkshire Police say that just before 11pm on Friday, November 17 last year damage was caused to a window at a commercial property in Market Place in Easingwold.

A force spokesman said: "Officers believe the man in the image may have information which will assist the investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who recognises him to contact them with information.

"This can be done by: Emailing John-Simon.Coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk Calling 101, selecting option 4, and asking for John-Simon Coleman We understand sometimes people want to provide information but they want to do this anonymously. This can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

If possible, please quote reference 12230220942 when providing information.