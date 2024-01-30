A PUB in York city centre is looking for new management - just eight months after reopening.
The Gillygate pub with rooms shut in 2021, before being renovated and reopened by Phil Gamble and Julie Hodgson in May, 2023.
The building, which dates back to 1811, introduced a Caribbean menu and refreshed furniture when it relaunched.
However, the pub is now looking for a new licensee.
The owners, Star Pubs, issued a statement saying: "The Gillygate is currently being operated under temporary management while we look for a long-term licensee to take it forward.
"It is a traditional York pub with rooms and a great beer garden overlooking York city walls. Anyone who is interested in leasing the pub can call our recruitment line on 08085 949596 or visit www.starpubs.co.uk."
The listing also states that the site at 48 Gillygate has an estimated annual turnover of £724,935.
