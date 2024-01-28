Ebor Academy Trust, which runs 23 schools across York, Selby, Hull and the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast, invited trustees past and present to meet up.

Together with members of the central support team, they enjoyed a cream tea at the Osbaldwick business and training centre and listened to a combined choir from Lakeside Primary School and Osbaldwick Primary School as they sang “I Am The Earth”.

The trust was set up at the end of 2013, initially to be able to properly support Haxby Road Primary School which was in difficulty. Three years later, the school was awarded its first ‘good’ Ofsted judgement and last year was named Primary School of the Year in the national Education Awards.

The event marked the first time back to the trust since retirement for founding chief executive Richard Ludlow, who was awarded an OBE for his services to education in the Queen’s birthday honours list in June 2019. Richard handed over the reins to Gail Brown, appointed as CEO following a rigorous selection process in February 2020.

Gail said: “We thought it appropriate to mark the milestone through the 5,500 children we educate throughout our schools, first with everyone learning an uplifting song which we have adopted as our Ebor song. This term we will be running a creative writing competition and next term, a drawing competition.

“It was really nice to be able to pause for a few moments to look back on some considerable achievements but it was the choir and their beautiful singing which reminded everyone just who we are all working for – they are the future.”

A podcast for the anniversary featuring key people in Ebor is in production and expected to be launched through the trust’s website soon.