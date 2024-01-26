Sean Maguire is well known for his past role as Aidan Brosnan on the hit BBC soap opera EastEnders but has spent over a decade pursuing a career in the United States.

The actor will be making a return to Death in Paradise for the programme's 100th episode.

The star previously featured in the show's very first instalment, playing Marlon Collins.

Sean Maguire returns to Honoré - after appearing in the first ever episode! Wonder what he's up to this time... 🤔 #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/pVnJZVImPO — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) January 24, 2024

The 100th episode will also see the return of Ralf Little who plays DI Neville Parker, Don Warrington who plays The Commissioner and Shantol Jackson who plays DS Naomi Thomas.

Tahj Miles, who stars as Marlon Pryce, Ginny Holder who plays Darlene Curtis and Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) will also return to the island.

The exciting new Death in Paradise episode will cover a mysterious assassin who shoots Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Sean Maguire 'excited' to be making a return to Death in Paradise after 12 years

Sean Maguire expressed how excited he was by the return, telling fans on the social media platform Instagram: "I was lucky enough to be in the very first episode of #DeathInParadise now 12 years have passed & I was delighted to be asked back and appear in the 100th episode alongside the legend that is Don Warrington & a fab cast."

The caption featured a delightful picture of his family alongside Don Warrington.

Reminding fans of when the episode will air, the EastEnders star added: "Such a fun job. Airs BBC 1 feb 4th 9pm don’t miss it."

As the series continues, Marlon will be forced to confront his future and Neville will continue to search for happiness on the island after Florence's departure.

Guest stars will include Kate Robbins, Gabrielle Glaister, Rachel Adedeji and Guy Henry.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 4 from 9pm.