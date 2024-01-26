The messages include what people think 2050 will be like.

They hope the box’s contents will provide an insight into what life was like at this point in time to those in the future.

Community venue Spark:York in Piccadilly is behind the project and chose 2050 as it is the year of the UK’s ambitious net zero target.

One of the messages in the time capsule (Image: Spark)

It comes after Spark’s ‘Imagine York in 100 years’ exhibition last year which challenged residents to look to the future and share their hopes, fears and ideas.

Artwork from the exhibition has been included in the box.

Spark resident artist Leon François Dumont handing the time capsule over to the University of York (Image: Spark)

A spokesperson for Spark said they hope it will serve as a “valuable historical artefact, reflecting the dreams, frustrations, culture, and challenges faced by society in the early 21st century”.

Leon François Dumont, Spark’s resident artist and member of the competition judging panel, said the project would help future residents see the “hopeful human spirit” in 2023.

A message that will be opened in 2050 (Image: Spark)

"I'm thrilled that these insightful artworks and writings from our time will be rediscovered by future York residents,” he said.

“Our descendants can see a demonstration of a hopeful human spirit in envisaging future challenges and pondering solutions, and these visions will encourage comparison to the actual developments that unfolded."

A message in the time capsule (Image: Spark)

On Thursday (January 25) the time capsule was given to the Borthwick Institute for Archives at the University of York for safekeeping.

The Institute holds records of regional, national and international importance, spanning from the 11th century to present day.

A message for 2050... (Image: Spark)

Gary Brannan, keeper of archives and research collections at the Borthwick Institute for Archives, said the project would help future historians.

''We're really pleased to be able to look after the Spark time capsule for the future,” he said.

“The visions within are sure to be absolutely fascinating and will form a really useful research resource for future historians.''

Read next:

The Spark spokesperson added: “Spark is grateful to the local community for their invaluable input into this initiative and hopes that their time capsule will inspire future generations to learn from our experiences and continue to strive for a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

Spark’s Imagine York in 100 years was open to residents of all ages, with two age categories: under 15 and 15 and over.

Entrants were required to submit up to three images of their work from different angles and distances, accompanied by a short description of themselves and their artwork.

Ten shortlisted artists were offered a place on an art masterclass given by Spark's resident makers.