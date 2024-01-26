North Yorkshire Police say a white Yamaha Scooter was stolen from the driveway at an address in Tennyson Avenue in Clifton in Yorkjust after midnight on Januray 14.

A police spokesman said: "The scooter was located less than an hour later in the garden of an address further down the street.

"The owner of the scooter disturbed the offenders who were with the scooter and they ran off.

"One figure headed towards Burton Stone Lane, while the other headed towards Ratcliffe Street. The scooter had extensive damage leaving it uneconomical to repair.

"If you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police in finding those responsible or have any CCTV coverage capturing the coincident, or anything happening on the street before or after please contact PC Robinson-Brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12240007834."