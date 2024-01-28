Thomas Mackley, 36, of Slessor Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man, two charges of assaulting police emergency workers and possessing cocaine at a Foxwood pub. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for three months. He must pay £100 to the man and a £114 statutory surcharge.

James Cooper, 36, of Minter Close, Acomb, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker in a Foxwood pub. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Stuart Campbell, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months after he was convicted at a trial of carrying a knife in public in Burtonstone Lane. He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, possessing pregabalin, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance. He must pay a £145 statutory surcharge.

Laura Wright, 29, of Cemetery Road, York, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after she pleaded guilty to criminal damage and a public order offence, both committed at York Hospital and possessing pregabalin at York Railway Station. She must pay £200 compensation.