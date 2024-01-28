Three people have been sentenced for violence and one person for offences at York Hospital and York Railway Station at York Magistrates Court recently.
Thomas Mackley, 36, of Slessor Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a man, two charges of assaulting police emergency workers and possessing cocaine at a Foxwood pub. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for three months. He must pay £100 to the man and a £114 statutory surcharge.
James Cooper, 36, of Minter Close, Acomb, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker in a Foxwood pub. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Stuart Campbell, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months after he was convicted at a trial of carrying a knife in public in Burtonstone Lane. He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, possessing pregabalin, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance. He must pay a £145 statutory surcharge.
Laura Wright, 29, of Cemetery Road, York, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after she pleaded guilty to criminal damage and a public order offence, both committed at York Hospital and possessing pregabalin at York Railway Station. She must pay £200 compensation.
