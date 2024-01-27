They were among four motorists convicted in their absence after they failed to respond to court summons.

Leonard Florin Stefan, 29, of Coupland Road, Selby, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points at Sheffield Magistrates Court after he was convicted of driving without insurance on the M18 at Doncaster.

Three cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Conor Hull, 34, of Fairfield Way, Tadcaster, was convicted of speeding at 66mph through a temporary 50 mph zone on the M1 near Leeds. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.

Rohail Zamir, 24, of Hungate, Pickering, was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly committed an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Charles Wright, 35, of Thomas Street, Barlby, was convicted of using a mobile phone when driving on the A1(M) near Leeds. He was fined £220, ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.