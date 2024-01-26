A spokesperson said the council it launched a new campaign this new year to recruit foster carers to support children and young people who can’t live with their own families.

The spokesperson said: “The authority cares for around 200 children and young people in York and urgently needs local foster carers to provide them with safe, loving homes.

“The council is hoping to build on the community support seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the city’s support for people fleeing the war in the Ukraine.

“Representatives from the fostering team will be on hand to chat to residents on their stand on Parliament Street from 10am until 4pm on Saturday.

“Anyone over the age of 21 can foster, whether they own their own home or not, work full-time, part time or not at all, or whether they’re single, or in a relationship.

“The council welcomes foster carers of any sexuality from any religious, ethnic or cultural background.”

Cllr Bob Webb, the council’s executive member for children, said: "Our foster carers are all ordinary people doing an extraordinary role and they’re all as different as the children and young people in our care.

“We know that the desire to help others remains strong in communities across the city and the ever-popular residents’ festival provides a great opportunity for us to speak to local residents directly.

“I’d urge anyone who’s looking for a new challenge and wants to help change children’s lives to pop along to the stand and have a chat to our friendly team.”