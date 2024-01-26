Children who attend Sherburn Hungate Primary School in Sherburn-in-Elmet were guests of honour at special school assembly following success in two martial arts competitions.

Year two pupil Oscar Singh, with Tiger Bakal and Ellis Jones - each in Year four - competed at the ICO World Combat Sports Martial Arts Championships 2023, held in Kingston-upon-Hull – where four pupils became world champions and one brought back a bronze medal.

All the children, along with pupils Finn Sargent, Luca Appleyard and Lana Appleyard had also competed and medalled in a warm-up contest which took place before the world championships.

Martyn Broom, executive headteacher at the school, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the children who competed in the recent warmup event, and those who went on to take part in the world championships.

“In recognition of their achievements we wanted to host a special assembly which celebrated all of their successes, and so that they could present their medals to the rest of the school and put on a performance to demonstrate some of their winning moves.”