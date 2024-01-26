The RSPCA and the World Horse Welfare found 36 horses living in squalor at Jane Moore's East Yorkshire stud.

One of the horses was in such poor condition it had to be put down immediately, three more were euthanised two days later and six other horses were put down in the following months, Hull Magistrates Court heard.

Inspector Natalie Hill, who visited the farm on February 14 2023, said after the hearing: “These horses were found in dreadful conditions with multiple health problems. They were being kept confined to their stables for long periods and it appeared they were rarely exercised.

“One sadly had to be put to sleep on the day we first visited, although that course of action had been recommended by a vet several months before. There were several other horses in very poor health too, including one whose teeth had grown through his cheek and was in a lot of pain and discomfort.

“In all 10 of the 36 horses have had to be put to sleep and the others have got long-term health issues from being neglected for such a long time, such as ligament and joint problems, that only a small number will be able to be rehomed.”

A horse at Jemoon Stud (Image: RSPCA)

She told Hull Magistrates Court: “All the horses were living in extremely dirty stables with little food or water. They all had overgrown hooves and they were in poor body condition.

“Within one stable block there was a very strong smell of urine and the horses’ rugs were found to be very dirty and extremely heavy. It appeared to me that all the horse stables had not been cleaned in some time and on some horses their feet were very long and overgrown.”

A vet’s expert report to the court said Moore had failed to ensure a suitable environment for her equines, failed to provide adequate veterinary care and failed to ensure they were kept in a healthy body condition. Of the 36 horses, 22 were underweight and most were suffering from dental issues and overgrown hooves, while three had lice and mite infections.

A horse at Jemoon Stud (Image: RSPCA)

Moore, 66, of Jemoon Stud Farm, Long Lane, Market Weighton, East Riding of Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to 10 offences of causing unnecessary suffering to 17 horses and one charge of failing to meet the needs of 36 equines, all under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

She was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years at Hull Magistrates Court, disqualified from keeping equines indefinitely and told to pay £13,099.27 in court costs and a £154 statutory surcharge. All the surviving horses were removed from the farm by the RSPCA on February 22 last year.

The chairman of the magistrates told Moore: “This was a case where these animals were so obviously struggling that intervention was obvious and necessary. The fact that it was not forthcoming was down in large part to your own pride and your refusal to ask for help.”

The court heard defence mitigation that Moore was “no longer up to the task of looking after such a large number of horses”. She had been isolated and lonely after a marriage break-up and the loss of her parents and her pride had prevented her from asking for help.

The court heard that at the time of the charity’s visit, she was in hospital and relying on friends to care for the horses. She also had had a lack of finances which prevented her dealing with some of the health problems.