These are the loving words of York brothers Ben and Jack Neal whose mum Mandy is facing the amputation of her hands and feet after being struck down by a devastating infection over New Year.

Heworth grandma-of-two Mandy, 61, who has worked as a waitress at Bettys in York for almost 30 years, is in intensive care at York Hospital awaiting surgery after suddenly taking ill at New Year.

She was rushed to York Hospital, put in an induced coma and placed on a ventilator. Doctors diagnosed pneumonia but also an infection - Strep A.

Mandy Neal with sons Jack, left, and Ben

The brothers told The Press that as her body fought to keep her organs going, blood supplies to her extremities were restricted which meant if she came round from her coma she would face almost certain amputation of both hands and feet and possibly her tongue.

Ben said his mother had been very unlucky because Strep A which commonly causes a sore throat is rarely treated in hospital. "We have been told that the chances of her being admitted to ICU through the initial bug she had is 1 in a 1000."

He added his mum had been very healthy and was never ill, not even with a cold.

Mandy Neal of Heworth York before she was taken ill over New Year

Ben, 32, said he and his younger brother Jack, 30, were asked by doctors whether their mum would wish to be revived given the prospect of amputations.

Ben said: "They said it was not really what we wanted but what Mum would want. We had to act on her behalf. Given how she is - always out doing things, swimming, cycling, playing with grandkids, always energetic and in a good mood - we thought she'd want to be here to enjoy what time she had left. Granted there will be limitations and it will be really tough but we could have her here for another 20 years and she could see her grandkids grow up."

As part of forward planning for when Mandy comes out of hospital, the brothers have set up a Go Fund Me appeal, with an initial target of raising £26,200.

Mandy Neal with son Ben who is organising a Go Fund Me appeal for his mum who is facing amputation of her hands and feet following a devastating sudden illness

Ben said: "We are not looking for pity - Mum wouldn't want that. We are doing this to try to create something for her in the future so if she needs something, it will be there.

"We don’t know what the future holds quite yet, but if we’re lucky enough to have Mum with us for the next 10,15,20+ years, then we know things are going to need to change. She’s going to need daily care and one day in the not-too-distant future, we hope to give her the opportunity for prosthetics and generally a good quality of life under the circumstances.

"If we raise a lot of money we can give Mum what she needs and donate the rest to the ICU at York."

---

HOW TO HELP: To support the fundraiser for Mandy, go to GoFundMe: https://gf.me/v/c/b279/r6x3h-for-mum

---

The brothers thanked all the people who had donated so far. "We raised £10,000 in the first two days," they said, adding: "It would be amazing to give her her life back and the ability to do things on her own that she liked doing before like cycling, swimming and just generally enjoying life - all the things we take for granted."

The initial target was chosen because Ben and Jack plan to run the Yorkshire Marathon in October as part of the fundraising campaign with the aim of bringing in £1,000 per mile of the race.

Mandy Neal aged 61 who is facing amputation of her hands and feet following a battle with Strep A and pneumonia

Ben said: "If everything goes well, we would love to push her round with us in the same way Kevin Sinfield has with his friend Rob Burrows, and we’re pretty sure Mum would love that too."

And they wished to thank all the medics and nurses who have been looking after their mum as well as her employers Bettys who have been "so supportive" and been sending cakes and treats to staff at the hospital.