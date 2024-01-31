Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), says:

“We are so excited to be opening this store on James Street in Harrogate, expanding the Rituals interactive experience in the UK. Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life. The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind and soul. This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK.”

To celebrate this exciting opening, the Rituals store will be offering the following experiences and offers to customers that will run until March the 3rd, 2024:

● There will be an exclusive luxury goody bag for the first 50 customers who make a purchase.

● There will be complimentary in-store personalisation by a Calligrapher with purchases made on the day.

● There is an exclusive offer on Rituals’ best-selling foaming shower gels for £7.50 (worth £9.90).

● Customers will be gifted a complimentary Mini Fragrance Sticks to enjoy, with a spend of £45 or more.

(All the above is subject to availability and while stock lasts).

Store Address:

34 James Street, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 1RF

RITUALS COSMETICS FURTHER ACCELERATES SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS AND JOINS RACE TO NET-ZERO

The brand commits to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50% per product by 2030, reaching Net-Zero by 2050

Contributing to environmental wellbeing

As a brand, next to being passionate about the wellbeing of our consumers, Rituals is dedicated to looking after the wellbeing of the world and its resources. With its Clean, Conscious & Caring strategy, Rituals is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to the wellbeing of our planet.

Climate action is crucial there. Rituals is committed to contribute to a low carbon future in two ways: by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions generated on its own operations and value chain, and by supporting nature restoration projects outside of its value chain.

Rituals actively looks for collaboration with its suppliers, and other players in the beauty industry. As a result, Rituals is part of the B Beauty Coalition alongside other B Corp companies and has joined the EcoBeautyScore Consortium, that aims to develop an industry-wide scoring system on the environmental impact of cosmetics products.

Find out more at the website: www.rituals.com