Teenagers and Year 11 students were offered opportunities to experience life as apprentices in the construction industry at a range of local businesses last week, in addition to work done last year.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: “Many of this year’s opportunities were provided by three construction companies, each delivering a significant project in the city.

Read next:

New production of smash-hit musical comes to York next month

M&S launches in-store sustainable scheme for customers in York

York fire station to host open day looking for on-call recruits

“Students got the opportunity to visit Caddick Construction, working on Passivhaus housing developments, John Sisk and Sons, working on the York Central project, and Simpson of York, working on York Minster.

“York teenagers worked with construction staff employed by community interest company Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) to breathe new life into grassroots music venues.”

In November last year, a team made up of local tradespeople and students installed a new ramp at the Fulford Arms, making the venue more accessible for gig-goers with mobility issues, as well as building a sound booth to provide a safer experience for audiences and music tech teams.

This month has seen a second cohort of students team up with VIY to renovate the Vaults, on Nunnery Lane, gaining City and Guilds qualifications in carpentry, painting and decorating.

The council spokesperson said the projects have been part-funded by City of York Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Councillor Pete Kilbane, the council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, including skills, said: “We’re delighted that partners from across the construction industry have offered these opportunities to the next generation, and I’d like to extend my thanks to all involved for taking the time to give our young people the chance to experience the world of construction first-hand.

“There really is no substitute for on-site experience and face-to-face mentorship.

“These schemes are helping the construction workers of tomorrow learn skills that go far beyond the classroom, inspiring them to pursue rewarding careers that will contribute to building our local economy for the future.

Matt Mellor, programme manager at VIY, said: "It's been great to see our mission expand across Yorkshire - all working together to boost grassroots music and arts venues so desperately in need at the moment - whilst helping local young people in York to learn trade and employability skills with hands-on experience, gaining City and Guilds accreditations too."