Transpennine Express say that there are cancellations on their trains between York and Scarborough due to a power failure at Malton.

It follows stormy weather again overnight in the wake of Storm Jocelyn.

Elsewhere across the county, Northern Powergrid say homes in and around Selby have been left without electricity and they are working to restore supplies.

In addition a spokesman said: “Network inspections continued today in the Malton and Birdsall areas of North Yorkshire.

“Our power lines are often located in isolated or rural areas and are exposed to the elements.

“Using helicopters provides vital aerial intelligence to maintain our network.”