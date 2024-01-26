A MAN has been left with a head injury after falling near a York river.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the River Ouse at Bishopthorpe Marina in York just before 12.20am this morning (January 26).

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a man who had fallen and suffered a head injury on the edge of the River Ouse.

“They assisted with supporting the man until paramedics were able to lift him to a waiting ambulance.”