A MAN has been left with a head injury after falling near a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the River Ouse at Bishopthorpe Marina in York just before 12.20am this morning (January 26).
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a man who had fallen and suffered a head injury on the edge of the River Ouse.
“They assisted with supporting the man until paramedics were able to lift him to a waiting ambulance.”
