HUNDREDS of homes are without power in North Yorkshire this morning following strong winds and rain overnight.
Northern Powergrid say homes in and around Selby have been left without electricity and they are working to restore supplies.
In addition a spokesman said: “Network inspections continued today in the Malton and Birdsall areas of North Yorkshire.
“Our power lines are often located in isolated or rural areas and are exposed to the elements.
“Using helicopters provides vital aerial intelligence to maintain our network.”
