A MAN has been left with a broken ankle following a fall in York.
Emergency crews were called to Bridge Street after reports that a man was injured in York city centre at about 7.20 last night (January 25).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from York assisted paramedics crews to lift a male to a waiting ambulance after he had fallen and suffered an open fracture to the ankle.”
