There are 10 flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire this morning (January 26).

River levels at York Viking Recorder are at 3.84m above normal levels as of 2.30am. This compares with 4.39m on January 3 this year.

Yesterday morning the Ouse peaked at 4.20m at the Viking Recorder in the city centre and although the river has started to fall, the Environment Agency expects it to stay high and rise again slowly from 1pm today.

Read next:

The highest recorded level at this point on the Ouse was 5.40 metres in November 2000.

Warnings are still in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock in addition to Acaster Malbis and riverside properties in Fulford from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by road flooding.

Flooding continues to affect locations near Ouse in the city, particularly around properties and land from Scarborough Bridge to Millennium Bridge and King's Staith. Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

The Met Office expects winds to ease today in York.

There has been more heavy rain and strong winds overnight and forecasters say the day will bring light rain changing to clouds by lunchtime.

In York Rowntree's Park is closed due to the weather.

St George's Field car park has also been closed since Monday.

And the high river levels have forced City Cruises to cancel its popular sightseeing cruises at this weekend’s York Residents' Festival.

A spokesperson for the firm said it would typically welcome over 2,800 passengers over the weekend.