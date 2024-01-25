Few hotels in the UK have to have a special entrance for when it floods, but the Queens' Hotel in York city centre does. York Press: The special flood entrance for Queens Hotel, Skeldergate, YorkThe special flood entrance for Queens Hotel, Skeldergate, York (Image: Newsquest)

The main entrance was closed today with its own bespoke floodgate stopping anyone going in or out.  A hosepipe did its best to remove the floodwater in the hotel's basement. 

York Press: The floodgate across Queens Hotel's main entrance off Skeldergate, YorkThe floodgate across Queens Hotel's main entrance off Skeldergate, York (Image: Newsquest)

Customers were directed instead to the floodtime entrance.

Guests and others entering the hotel were warned that the floor could be slippery. 

York Press: The floodtime entrance for Queens Hotel in Skeldergate, YorkThe floodtime entrance for Queens Hotel in Skeldergate, York (Image: Newsquest)

 