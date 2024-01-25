Few hotels in the UK have to have a special entrance for when it floods, but the Queens' Hotel in York city centre does.
The main entrance was closed today with its own bespoke floodgate stopping anyone going in or out. A hosepipe did its best to remove the floodwater in the hotel's basement.
Customers were directed instead to the floodtime entrance.
Guests and others entering the hotel were warned that the floor could be slippery.
