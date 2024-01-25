The main entrance was closed today with its own bespoke floodgate stopping anyone going in or out. A hosepipe did its best to remove the floodwater in the hotel's basement.

The floodgate across Queens Hotel's main entrance off Skeldergate, York (Image: Newsquest)

Customers were directed instead to the floodtime entrance.

Guests and others entering the hotel were warned that the floor could be slippery.

The floodtime entrance for Queens Hotel in Skeldergate, York (Image: Newsquest)