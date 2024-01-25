In two incidents on January 20 and 21 a group of youths stole the fire extinguishers from Five Guys in Low Petergate.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "On both occasions, a group of youths entered the restaurant, caused issues, and stole a fire extinguisher - a vital piece of safety equipment for the business."

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents, including information about who might be responsible, and the location of the two stolen fire extinguishers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240013059.